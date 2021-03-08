Two companies based on St. Thomas brought home top awards in the Caribbean Advertising Federation’s American Advertising Awards for 2021. The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s most comprehensive and prestigious competition recognizing creative excellence in advertising. Forty-four companies from the Caribbean submitted more than 550 entries in the competition.
The top award, Best of Show, went to McCann Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago for their New Normal Video as well as the Best of Video award.
MLB Creative from St. Thomas took home eight awards. The team scored gold for the new Bluebeards Logo as well as for the Bluebeards Launch Brand Campaign, Frenchtown Brewing’s “Fast Forward 2020” T-shirt, and a corporate social responsibility campaign for Canine Companions. MLB earned silver for the Cryptoroof Global Property Website, the St. John Marketplace Suites Brand Launch Campaign, MSI “Wuk from Home” not-quite-Carnival T-shirt, and for their MLB Holiday Gift Design.
The Strategy Group, also on St. Thomas, took received two silver awards for the USVI Covid-19 Awareness Infographic and the USVI Division of Personnel’s logo design.
The judging team consisted of veteran judges and advertising executives with decades of industry knowledge. Judging the competition were Mike Rainey, Partner & CCO of Brand Society, New Orleans, La.; Chris Sculles, Partner and President of McGuffin Creative Group, Inc, Chicago, Ill.; and Shaine Santiago, President & CEO of Bravely from Jacksonville, Fla.
Caribbean Advertising Federation 2020-2021 President Amy Turkington from MLB Creative is proud of the multicultural talent represented in the Caribbean region. “The Caribbean once again had the largest showing of creative work in the 4th District of Florida and the Caribbean. This is a phenomenal achievement considering the economic and industry challenges of the region. Because the competition is intense, a win in the Caribbean competition is hard earned. Every winner should be very proud of their work.”
Winners from the Caribbean competition will now go forward to compete on a District level with winners from 18 Florida American Advertising Federation organizations. District winners are expected to be announced in April. Winners from all Districts across the U.S. go forward to compete for national honors.
For a full list of winners visit https://www.facebook.com/CAFADDY,