United Airlines will continue to expand its service, with more flights to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America than it offered in 2019, before the pandemic.
“We are proud of United’s deep roots and history throughout Latin America,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances. “In May, we will greatly expand our Latin America schedule, offering even more options than we did in 2019. This will include numerous opportunities for travelers reuniting with friends and family and those seeking a warm-weather, beach destination.”
The new nonstop services will begin in May, servicing 13 Caribbean destinations from its hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York-Newark and Washington, D.C. The islands to be serviced include Aruba, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Turks and Caicos. Services to St. Thomas includes two daily flights from Newark, twice weekly flights from Chicago and a daily flight from Houston.