ProHealth Urgent Care, LLC and Baptist Health International, a part of Baptist Health South Florida, have announced a strategic partnership between the two organizations. The agreement solidifies their affiliation and licenses the Baptist Health International brand for an urgent care center on St. Croix, which is expected to open during the fourth quarter of 2019.
Baptist Health International is one of the largest hospital-based international programs in the United States, with more than 12,000 international patient visits at Baptist Health South Florida facilities, from the Florida Keys to Palm Beach County.
“This partnership with ProHealth marks a significant step forward for Baptist Health International,” said Joe Natoli, chief administrative officer of Baptist Health South Florida. “We look forward to supporting the establishment and operations of a premier urgent care center to serve the people of St. Croix.”
“This urgent care center will allow us to elevate the health care services available to our community following the devastation of the 2017 hurricanes,” said Stuart Lewis, CEO of ProHealth. “The shared values and quality standards between our two organizations will form the foundation for our efforts to provide greater access to high-quality care for USVI residents and visitors.”
The ProHealth urgent care center, which has already received a Certificate of Need allowing the project to move forward, will seek accreditation by the Joint Commission, requiring a commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The center will be connected to Baptist Health International through a secure telemedicine platform.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.