U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Florida/U.S. Virgin Islands has announced two new grant opportunities. The first seeks to spur community and economic development, while the second promotes increased access to clean, reliable water for rural households.
USDA is making grants available for the fiscal year 2020 under the Rural Community Development Initiative program for qualified applicants to provide assistance to help improve housing and community facilities and to implement community and economic development projects in rural areas.
Applicants are encouraged to consider projects that provide measurable results in helping rural communities build robust and sustainable economies through strategic investments in infrastructure, partnerships and innovation.
Key strategies include achieving e-connectivity, developing the rural economy, harnessing technological innovation, supporting a rural workforce and improving quality of life.
USDA also encourages applications that will support the administration’s goal to combat substance use disorder, including opioid misuse, in high-risk rural communities by strengthening the capacity to address prevention, treatment and/or recovery. Electronic applications must be submitted to grants.gov by May 13 at midnight EST.
Also for fiscal year 2020, the FDA is accepting applications for grants to increase access to clean, reliable water for rural households, made available through the Household Water Well System Grants program. These grants help qualified intermediaries create revolving loan funds to construct, refurbish or service household water well systems.
USDA does not provide funding directly to individuals under this program. Terms for the loans include a one percent fixed interest rate, 20-year maximum term and an $11,000 maximum loan per household. Nonprofit organizations in rural areas of 50,000 or less are eligible to apply. Applications can be submitted to grants.gov by May 31. Additional information is available on grants.gov.
