Speaking at the annual Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association Cruise Conference and Trade Show, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. sought to strengthen the relationship between the U.S. Virgin Islands and cruise line partners as the region prepares for the strong growth forecast for the cruise ship industry.
The V.I. delegation, which included Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, his team at the Tourism Department and representatives from the West Indian Co. and the Virgin Islands Port Authority, was briefed by cruise industry leaders, allowing them to plan how the territory should further respond to the needs of the changing marine sector.
With friendly competition throughout the region and the world, the face-to-face sessions were “a good checkup on our health to see what we’re doing right and most importantly, what we’re not doing enough of,” Bryan said.
Dredging projects, the addition of a new port in the St. Thomas Harbor, the improvements on Main Street, St. Thomas, and the upland plans for Crown Bay are important developments for ensuring the Virgin Islands product was trending alongside cruise sector growth, he added.
Bryan said areas of opportunity include responding to demand from the European market. It is important to collaborate with the federal authorities, “working through our visa issues with the U.S. Government to allow those passengers to disembark very quickly and enjoy our islands, brings a whole new flock of tourists that have never been (to the V.I.) for the first time, not only to enjoy their daytime experience but to come back again and enjoy overnight stays,” he said at the trade show.
The governor also referred to the need to re-balance the industry: “We have a very mature tourism product in St. Thomas and we have an emerging market in St. Croix (and) St. John. (We must determine) how do we combine those things in the right way that not only gives us the spend that we want, but also attracts the type of customer that’s going to have the vacation that they want in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
Commissioner Boschulte led an interactive session with Virgin Islands operators and cruise line executives to help strengthen the bonds between the cruise industry and the territory’s private sector.
“We are very satisfied with our progress on bolstering this very important cruise pillar,” the commissioner said.. “We have a lot of work to do, and look forward to elevating our game in the weeks and months ahead.”
