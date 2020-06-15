McDonald’s in the U.S. Virgin Islands have reopened their dining area to accept indoor dining customers, according to franchise manager Arcos Dorados. Following V.I. Health Department guidelines, the restaurant will allow up to 50% seating capacity for customers.
Under their “McSafe” concept, the company has conducted an educational campaign internally and externally, highlighting various safety modifications focused on their employees and consumers. Measures include:
• Providing customer service with limited contact, encouraging electronic payment, installation of acrylic guards at the drive-thru service windows and the use of masks and gloves by all employees.
• Intensifying cleanup, increasing the frequency of hand washing for the employees, additional employee training on proper hygiene practices and frequent cleaning of common areas, kitchens, and equipment. Disinfectant gel dispensers have been placed in various areas throughout the restaurants.
• Promoting social distance. Reducing kitchen work teams, distance in customer lines to order and collect food, spaces established at tables, and limiting customers inside the restaurant to no more than 50% at all times.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic we at McDonald’s have been taking all necessary measures to continue offering the highest industry standards of food safety, cleanliness and hygiene. We are taking all necessary measures to make sure that our employees and customers feel calm and safe and enjoy their experience at McDonald’s,” said Marisol Vega, managing director of Arcos Dorados Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.