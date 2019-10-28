The U.S. Virgin Islands is reporting close to a 50% increase in stay- over arrivals this year, according to V.I. Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte.
According to the U.S. Virgin Islands Bureau of Economic Research, the territory welcomed 347,725 stay-over arrivals on St. Thomas, about a 70 percent increase over 2018, while St. Croix has seen an increase of 5.2 percent, with 117,203 arrivals from January to August this year.
The tourism commissioner welcomed the news as the USVI prepares for the reopening of some of its larger resorts following the historic storms of 2017. “We will soon emerge with one of the newer complements of hotels and resorts in the Caribbean, beginning with The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas, whose opening date has been moved up from Dec. 1 to Nov. 22 this year,” he said.
With the planned opening of Frenchman’s Reef Marriott Resort & Spa, and Marriott’s Autograph Collection, Noni Beach, a St. Thomas Resort, along with Renaissance Carambola and Divi Carina Bay on St. Croix in 2020, the commissioner is confident that the U.S. Virgin Islands will build on the trending destination accolades it has received from Airbnb, as well as new interest from developers. “This represents encouraging news for our major economic engine,” Boschulte said.
The commissioner also reported good news for airlift to the territory this winter season with air capacity to St. Croix ahead of 2017 pre-storm levels, while seat capacity to St. Thomas is projected to approach 90% of the pre-storm levels.
Boschulte welcomed the return of JetBlue Airways from Boston, which is currently serving St. Thomas with weekly nonstop Saturday flights through Feb. 9, after which the airline will operate a daily nonstop service between Feb. 13 and April 28.
American Airlines will serve the Miami-St. Croix market with three daily flights for the Thanksgiving holiday (Nov. 23 to 25 and Nov. 30 to Dec. 2) and has extended Charlotte-St. Croix flights from Saturday-only to daily during the peak Christmas period (Dec. 18 to 24, Dec. 26 to 30; and Jan. 1 to 6).
American Airlines earlier announced weekly year-round Saturday service to St. Thomas from Dallas-Fort Worth, and seasonal Saturday service from Chicago, beginning Dec. 21. The carrier will also add a third daily flight between Miami and St. Thomas from Dec. 18.
Additionally, United Airlines will serve the Chicago-St. Thomas market with weekly Saturday flights, beginning Nov. 2, and increase its frequency to three flights per week over the peak winter season (Jan. 7 to March 3).
“As we move past the recovery phase, we are beginning to witness a renaissance in the Virgin Islands’ tourism product, and eagerly look forward to a bright future for our industry,” Boschulte said.
