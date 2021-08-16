Virgin Islands Tourism Department reps traveled to Denver, Colo., last month to engage with travel agents, meeting planners and media representatives.
Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte led the USVI team, which included Assistant Commissioner of Tourism-Marketing Alani Henneman-Todman and Virgin Islands cultural ambassadors, who encouraged travel professionals to “Reconnect with Paradise” and to experience “St. Croix: A vibe like no other.” The latter motto is the marketing tag line for the “Big Island.”
Commissioner Boschulte reported strong interest from travel sellers based in this largely untapped region of the country.
“American Airlines’ twice daily service from Dallas, Texas, has opened up the territory to more of the West, Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions, and we look forward to growing these markets over the long term,” Boschulte said.
He explained it was important to have a strong presence in “the Mile High City,” home of Frontier Airlines — the destination’s newest airline partner. While in Denver, Assistant Commissioner Henneman-Todman met with Laura Jackson, vice president of Air Service Development at Denver International Airport, to discuss opportunities between Denver and the territory.
Boschulte also attended the U.S. Travel Association’s Summer Board meeting in Colorado Springs, where he met fellow tourism executives from across the nation.
“These triannual gatherings are timely opportunities to share with and learn from my tourism colleagues’ best practices related to examining the current landscape and exploring solutions to propel tourism growth while we navigate the health safety challenges of the pandemic,” he noted.
Earlier in the month, Boschulte joined Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. in Atlanta for an interactive Career Mixer, part of a national campaign to raise awareness among Virgin Islanders living abroad of the wide range of public service jobs available in the territory. They also met with members of the travel lifestyle and African American media as well as Virgin Islander Audrey Irvine, senior director of Newsource Newsgathering at CNN, who grew up on St. Croix.