National Geographic, one of the leading magazines on science, geography, history and world culture, has featured the University of the Virgin Islands’ Agriculture Experiment Station in its August 2019 issue.
The aquaculture program is spotlighted in the magazine’s Explore Decoder section, with graphics that illustrate the principles of aquaponic system design and operation. The online component of the publication includes a video demonstrating how vegetables can be grown through aquaponics. The program, which began in 1979, boasts a facility spanning 1.95 acres on the Albert A. Sheen Campus on St. Croix.
Donald Bailey, research specialist in the aquaculture program, was instrumental in providing journalists from National Geographic with information and illustrations for the home-scale system that is included in the issue.
Among the illustrations included is a drawing of the UVI commercial aquaponic system. The main illustration shows a home-scale system that includes the main components of a well-designed aquaponic system: a separate fish rearing tank, solid waste removal, deep-water channel hydroponics with floating rafts and continuous aeration and water flow. The six numbered steps lead the reader through the system processes. Vegetable production is the primary benefit of aquaponics, as it contributes to cleaning the water for reuse in fish production and provides valuable revenue for the operation.
“Through its research, the AES Aquaculture Program developed a sustainable design with reliable operating procedures that can be scaled for home and hobby use or commercial production,” Bailey said. “The magazine illustrates a home-scale system with the necessary components for continuous operation and production of fish and vegetables. We hope that the home-scale system can be adopted by more Virgin Islanders.”
The August 2019 issue of National Geographic is available in the libraries on both the Albert A. Sheen and St. Thomas campuses.
