In observance of National Safety Stand-Down Week May 3 through 7, the University of the Virgin Islands Safety in Paradise Program and the V.I. Small Business Development Center invites the community to participate in a free virtual event to raise “Fall Hazard” awareness. Safety Stand-Down is a national campaign developed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to promote awareness and prevent fall-related hazards.
Fatalities and injuries caused by falls from high elevations are preventable, yet continue to be the leading cause of death for construction employees, accounting for 401 of the 1,061 construction fatalities recorded nationwide in 2019.
Workers at construction sites are not the only workers that are exposed to fall hazards. Any workplace that requires employees to climb ladders, scaffolding, or even step stools can benefit from having a conversation about fall prevention and other workplace hazards they may face.
The free virtual session will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday via Zoom. As an added benefit of the Safety Stand-Down, businesses can also schedule a free 15-minute safety talk for their employees. To register for the virtual session or participate in the safety talk, visit http://safety.uvi.edu.