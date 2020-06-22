UVI CELL, in association with the Anti-Money Laundering & Financial Crimes Institute, will be offering a 15-week program for industry professionals to earn a certificate in the field of anti-money laundering.
The program will begin Tuesday and run through Sept. 23. Sessions will be held online every Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
The program provides an overview of anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism and financial crimes prevention. It is designed for board members, business owners and professionals such as accountants, attorneys and auditors of any regulated industries.
The program is also ideal for existing compliance officers to acquire a universally recognized certification.
The staff of government-owned businesses, port and airport authorities, immigration and customs, police force, regulatory agencies, procurement divisions and legislature are also invited to register, since the program aims to build more capacity within these organizations.
The certificate program will provide any graduate or undergraduate student a path forward to launch a career in compliance with private business, a government entity or a regulatory or enforcement agency.
This 15-module professional certification covers all of the key elements of the anti-money laundering/bank secrecy act such as the regulatory ecosystem and obligations, currency transaction reports, high-risk customers, risk assessments and independent audits, cyber crimes and more.
For more information on the program or to register, visit https://cell.uvi.edu/courses/courses/anti-money-laundering-june-2020.aspx.