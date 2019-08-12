The UVI Research and Technology Park (RTPark) has announced its cross-promotion partnership with Brinc, an internationally recognized technology accelerator program, in an effort to build a global network of support for RTPark clients to tap into and expose international tech firms to the benefits and opportunities available in the territory.
The partnership with Brinc emerged from the RTPark’s East Asia trade mission in March.
Brinc runs leading accelerator programs worldwide in hardware Internet of Things (IoT), drones and robotics, food technology, and energy and industrial IoT, according to its website. It also provides technical support to firms navigating through the process of mass manufacturing and provide capital investments to many start-ups showing exceptional progress in business growth. Accelerators are cohort-based, fixed-term programs that offer early-stage companies and entrepreneurs the technical assistance, mentorship, and financial support needed to help scale their enterprise from a start-up stage to a successfully growing business venture.
The RTPark hopes to introduce its accelerator companies to opportunities for business growth in key markets worldwide through Brinc’s programming and services, which span several countries including Poland, Bahrain, India, China (Guangzhou and Hong Kong), as well as large networks in other global cities. In turn, the RTPark will work with Brinc to promote to their international portfolio of companies the benefits of expanding their business operations into the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“The partnership with Brinc instantaneously expands the reach of the RTPark Accelerator Program to thriving start-up ecosystems outside of the United States,” said Eric Sonnier, the RTPark’s director of Business Attraction and Entrepreneurship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.