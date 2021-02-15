The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued updated guidance on COVID-19 precautions for all workplaces. The new, stronger guidance based on a mandate by President Joe Biden provides recommendations to mitigate and prevent the viral spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.
To assist the Virgin Islands business community in developing and implementing a prevention plan, the University of the Virgin Islands has created the OSHA consultation program — Safety In Paradise. The program offers free, confidential services for private businesses and non-profit organizations across the territory.
Since the start of the pandemic, the program has offered guidance and provided free online seminars to help the business community, said UVI CELL Director Suzanne Darrow Magras. “The updated guidelines encourage businesses to implement a COVID-19 prevention program for their workplaces and our consultants are more than ready to assist with those needs,” said Magras.
To obtain assistance in developing and implementing a COVID-19 prevention program, contact the Safety In Paradise program at safetyinparadise@uvi.edu or visit http://safety.uvi.edu.