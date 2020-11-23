Haldane Davies, vice president for Business Development and Innovation of the University of the Virgin Islands, has been elected to serve on the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) Board of Directors.
The nomination took place during IEDC’s 2020 Annual Conference, which ran from Oct. 13-16. Davies’ term begins on Jan. 1.
“Dr. Davies is an invaluable part of IEDC’s member community. From his years of service within IEDC’s range of disaster recovery initiatives to his role on our Higher Education Advisory Committee, his dedication to our profession and IEDC has been exceptional,” said Kenny McDonald, CEcD, President and Chief Economic Officer of One Columbus and 2020 Chair of the IEDC Board of Directors.
“I am thankful for the opportunity granted to me to serve as a member of the IEDC Board of Directors. As a member of the USVI EDA Board of Directors and an administrator at UVI, I look forward to representing the territory well and using the experiences gained to help advance the economic resiliency of the U.S. Virgin Islands and the nation,” said Davies, whose office currently oversees the development of the USVI Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy and the Tourism Development Plan.
The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) is a non-profit membership organization serving economic developers with more than 5,000 members and is the largest organization of its kind.
Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities by creating, retaining and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base. IEDC’s members create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities and improve the quality of life in their regions. For more information, visit www.iedcONLINE.org.