Five Virgin Islands women business owners recently completed the Three Queens Ventures Business Accelerator Program launched in March by the SEAT Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center to help participants increase their company’s profit, potentially providing employment opportunities and contributing to the community’s economic development.
During the four-month program, the participants were paired with mentors representing diverse business and professional backgrounds and attended weekly curriculum sessions led by industry experts. A new e-commerce website was created for their business or improvements were made to an existing one, and they were given office amenities at SEAT Caribbean Coworking Space and seed funding for their business. Additionally, every Three Queens Ventures fellow received individualized consulting, marketing and social media assistance and financial planning.
A business showcase was scheduled to take place in July 2021, a culmination of the program and an opportunity for each entrepreneur to introduce their businesses to a wider audience, however, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event was postponed ,to be held at a future date.
Three Queens Ventures is now recruiting for the second cohort of V.I. women who want to move their businesses forward through this women’s business accelerator. For more information, visit www.seatcaribbean.com/three-queens-ventures.