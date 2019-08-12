U.S. Virgin Islands Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte lead the territory’s delegation to the 2019 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Convention and Career Fair in Miami last week.
The annual convention draws more than 3,000 of the nation’s top journalists, media executives, public relations professionals and students.
Boschulte delivered opening remarks focused on the importance of the territory’s tourism and economic recovery plans and strengthening ties with the African American community.
The commissioner joins a distinguished list of those who have addressed the convention in the past, including then-Sen. Barack Obama, President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, Vice Presidents Al Gore and Joseph Biden, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, and former Republic National Committee Chairs Michael Steele and Reince Priebus.
The commissioner also led a panel discussion on “African American-Caribbean Connections — Building Bridges and Telling the Stories that Matter.” The panel was moderated by Charlotte-based WSOC-TV reporter Ken Lemon and included former World Editor of The Miami Herald John Yearwood.
Also attending the convention was Virgin Islands author and filmmaker Peter Bailey, who screened his film, “Paradise Discovered: The Unbreakable Virgin Islanders.”
The screening was the 15th stop on Bailey’s nationwide tour that began on St. Thomas about a year ago.
Following the film’s screening, Associated Press writer and frequent MSNBC contributor Errin Haines Whack hosted a question and answer session with Bailey.
This year, the Tourism Department supported the attendance of three students from the University of the Virgin Islands, while the USVI’s Spectrum Band and the Caribbean Ritual Dancers provided entertainment for convention attendees.
