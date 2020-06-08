ST. THOMAS — Local attorney Tom Bolt, managing attorney of BoltNagi PC on St. Thomas, has been appointed to the Uniform Law Commission’s Study Committee on Mitigation of Public Health Emergency Business Disruptions.
The study committee was formed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis that closed the United States economy and the need for clear and consistent guidance in key areas of large-scale crisis management.
The study committee will consider the need for one or more uniform laws addressing the special rules and procedures to mitigate the impact of an epidemic, pandemic or other public health emergency on the operation of businesses. It will consider topics such as non-liquidating receiverships, business interruption insurance and the application of force majeure and impossibility doctrines.
The committee’s work is guided by a determination whether these subjects are appropriate for state and territorial legislation and uniformity among the various jurisdictions and whether there is a need for an act to address specific issues. They will consider whether a uniform act would provide significant benefits to the public through improvement to existing law and whether a uniform act would maintain the integrity of well-balanced and well-settled law in areas traditionally governed by the states and territories.
Bolt serves as chair of the Virgin Islands Commission on Uniform State Laws, which has been a member of the ULC from 1988. Since 1892, the ULC has provided states and territories with non-partisan, carefully conceived uniform laws. The ULC’s work simplifies life for people who live, work, or travel in multiple jurisdictions and improves local economies by facilitating interstate commerce. Each uniform act is drafted in an open and deliberative process that draws on the expertise of locally appointed commissioners, legal advisers and observers in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.