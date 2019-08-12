Virgin Islands National Guard supporters were recognized during the Virgin Islands Committee of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (V.I.-ESGR) annual St. Thomas Employer Awards and Recognition Dinner, attended by, from left, V.I.-ESGR Chairman Stanley Jones; Miguel Caban from AutoZone; Cmdr. Hillis Benjamin, American Legion Post 90; U.S. Attorney for the Virgin Islands Gretchen Shappert; V.I. Fire Service Director Daryl George; Simra Sydney, owner of Victor’s New Hideout; Col. Kodjo Knox-Limbacker, adjutant general of the V.I. National Guard; V.I. Veterans’ Affairs Director Patrick Farrell; Sarah Hughes, Virgin Islands Children’s Museum; Virgin Islands Family Readiness Group Leader Gerda Sebastien; and Selwyn Gumbs, first sergeant for the 610th Quartermaster Company.