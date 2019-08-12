Virgin Islands National Guard supporters were recognized during the Virgin Islands Committee of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve annual St. Thomas Employer Awards and Recognition Dinner held at Victor’s New Hideout.
Seven employers were recognized for their continued support of Virgin Islands Guard and Reserve members.
The Virgin Islands Fire Service received the Above and Beyond award for its repeated support to guard members. Fire Service supervisors have received several Patriot Awards. The agency has received Seven Seals awards and was nominated for the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award this year and last.
“This year there were over 2,000 nominations for the Freedom Award and they selected 149 semi-finalists,” said V.I. ESGR Chairman Stanley S. Jones. “The VI Fire Service was among the semi-finalists. We want to recognize them for their above and beyond support for guard members and ESGR in the Virgin Islands.”
Selwyn Gumbs, first sergeant for the 610th Quartermaster Water Supply Company, represented Cpt. Kai Callwood during the presentation. Callwood nominated the Fire Service for the Freedom Award. Gumbs, an example of the citizen soldier, is also an outstanding employee of the Fire Service, according to George.
Seven Seals awards were presented to Auto Zone, Seaborne Airlines, Virgin Islands Children’s Museum, Commander Hillis Benjamin of American Legion Post 90, Gerda Sebastien of the Virgin Islands Family Readiness Group, and Director Patrick Farrell, Virgin Islands Office of Veterans’ Affairs. The committee also acknowledged the support shown by Addie Ottley, Advance Auto Parts, and Doctor’s Choice Pharmacy, who were not present to receive their Seven Seals awards.
The committee also bestowed Seven Seals awards on Gretchen Shappert, U.S. Attorney for the Virgin Islands, guest speaker of the event, and Ulla F. Muller Elementary School’s Panatics, for providing musical entertainment.
“Thanks to the honorees and persons who brought their stories to light,” said Jones. “I remember going to the Virgin Islands Port Authority and Schneider Regional presenting Patriot Awards. You should see when a supervisor receives a Patriot Award, how their faces light up. I want to encourage service members and spouses to recognize supervisors, for what they do and the sacrifices they make. We all serve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.