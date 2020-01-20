Two local restaurants — both floating bars popular with tourists — a beach, and Cruzan Rum are among the contenders vying for USA Today’s “10 Best” prize for readers’ favorite Caribbean offerings.
Lime Out on St. John is currently in second place among readers who’ve already cast their votes online in the best restaurant category, and Pizza Pi in Christmas Cove on Great St. James just off St. Thomas is in sixth.
“The Caribbean is a melting pot of cultures and ethnic influences, and that diversity is reflected in its food. Culinary gems here range from fine dining to beachside seafood shacks serving up dishes good enough to make even the most discerning foodie swoon,” according to the contest website. “We asked a panel of Caribbean travel experts to nominate their favorite restaurants in the region, and now we’re calling on you to choose a winner.”
According to the website’s description for Lime Out, “This floating taco boat in Hansen Bay off the coast of St. John serves tacos and cocktails on a bar just above the water. Guests need a boat, paddleboard or kayak to get there, but the effort is worth it.”
For Pizza Pi, the description reads, “Some of the best pizza in the Caribbean comes from Pizza Pi, a floating New York-style pizzeria in Christmas Cove. Accessible only by boat, the restaurant serves pizzas as guests snorkel in the nearby waters.”
In addition to readers’ “favorite restaurant,” USA Today’s “10 Best” annual contest includes a variety of other awards. Cruzan Rum was nominated for best rum distillery in the Caribbean, and Honeymoon Beach on St. John was nominated for best beach.
The U.S. Virgin Islands was not nominated in several other categories specific to the Caribbean, including best attraction, resort, beach bar, and golf course.
In 2019, two other renowned Virgin Islands eateries were nominated for the “10 Best” prize — balter on St. Croix, and Gladys’ Cafe on St. Thomas. Last year, Graycliff restaurant in Nassau, Bahamas took home the top honor.
The Smoking Rooster on St. Thomas was the only local restaurant nominated in 2018, and balter and another fine-dining restaurant on St. Croix, Savant, both made the Top 10 list in 2017.
To vote in this year’s contest, visit 10best.com/awards/travel.
Readers can vote online once per day until noon on Feb. 3, and winners will be announced on Feb. 14.
