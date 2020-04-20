For many of us, our experience with drones has been mostly seeing them in movies, and they seem dangerous and scary, indeed. But what if that technology is used for good, right here in the Virgin Islands? That’s what Levi Macheen and the team at Virgin Islands Drone Services hope to do, by using their high-tech drones to deliver medicine to the elderly.
Macheen’s business provides services throughout the territory.
Macheen, originally from St. Thomas, was raised in Miami. He has always been fascinated and driven by technology. He has owned three computer stores in Atlanta but realized that as fast as technology changes, it was getting harder and harder to keep up.
“You have to stay ahead of technology,” said Macheen. “For the average store doing computer repair or computer programming, there is less and less work for us to stay in business when the computers are actually diagnosing themselves and the operating systems are easy to fix. You have to move on to better things, such as drones, robots and that type of stuff.”
After closing the computer shops, Macheen began working on a fiber optics project with Wave Technology, introducing fiber optics and working on towers throughout the Caribbean, a project he is still involved with.
In the meantime, Macheen‘s interest in drones grew. He has been flying drones commercially to photograph houses, condos, boats and yachts for three years in Atlanta and one year in the Virgin Islands. The company now has five drones, each used for a different purpose, depending on its capabilities.
“I just fell in love with the technology of it, where you can be a thousand feet away and be controlling where this machine goes,” he said. “And it gives people more of a visual about what’s happening around them. The islands are so beautiful. We take pictures and people are fascinated by it.”
The company’s latest drone is the Vulcan Raven, designed to carry up to 20 pounds of heavy professional film equipment. It can fly up to 55 mph for 40 minutes, going an average of seven or eight miles. For safety’s sake, they are limiting its load to 12 pounds.
Flying a drone commercially takes more than a remote control. They had to obtain drone pilot licenses, get certified by the FAA and obtain a ‘license plate” number for identification to be 100 percent compliant with the law.
Then of course, there is the issue of FAA no-fly zones.
According to Macheen, in the Virgin Islands, you cannot stop a drone from flying in any air space unless it is a no-fly zone. A warning on the remote control will alert the pilot when approaching a no-fly zone such as an airport, jail or courthouse. The signal is jammed and the drone will come down.
Although the concept of drones is getting more and more familiar each day, Macheen knows people are still afraid of the idea. Part of his challenge is “just bringing awareness and gently introducing it to the people of the Virgin Islands. Drones scare people, but in two years, it’s going to be like cars; it’s coming to that.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Macheen immediately thought about how his drones could help. For the elderly, the quarantined or those with limited transportation now that bus services have been temporarily halted, getting to the pharmacy for life-saving medications can be a challenge. Three weeks ago, Macheen and his team decided to try to partner with local pharmacies to use their drones for delivery of medication within the Virgin Islands community. Customers can call the pharmacy for their prescription, who will package it up to maintain the customer’s confidentiality and load it into the drone’s heavy plastic container for delivery. If the delivery site is more than six miles away, the drone will be taken to a nearby site and complete the delivery from there.
“We just want to help focus on the elderly trying to get to their medicine, said Macheen. “It helps the elderly; It helps everybody. Just think of it. You can just call the pharmacy and your package can be delivered to your doorstep. We can map by GPS on your phone or your address.”
Macheen is also in contact with various insurance companies. He is in the process of trying to set up coverage for the deliveries so patients will not have to pay for the service out of pocket.
Macheen predicts that their drone services will be used for some time to come. Even after the coronavirus eases, he feels people will feel hesitant to visit their pharmacy for fear of contracting the virus or some other disease.
“At this moment in time, our focus is to see what’s going to come and be the solution to help. Drone services are going to be a need even after this lets up,” he said. “Getting up every day and putting on a mask and gloves, it’s a lot of stress just to be brave enough to walk into a pharmacy. This is one less time they have to go out of the house and possibly contract the virus. I can’t stress enough that this is about helping people and making life easier.”
Call 340-690-4591 for more information..
