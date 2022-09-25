Few realize that the Virgin Islands actually has its own winery. St. Croix Cellars, now under new ownership, is an excellent pairing for St. Croix’s growing reputation as a food destination.
The new owner, Courtney Amato, is no stranger to the alcohol industry. Originally from New Jersey, Amato moved to St. Croix a little over a year ago. She is currently a chemical engineer at the Captain Morgan rum facility, where she troubleshoots, aids operations and helps to install projects to make the plant more efficient.
A wine lover herself, Amato often frequented St. Croix Wine Cellars on King Street, Christiansted. When the owner mentioned she was selling the business, “I guess I just felt like a passion inside of me,” said Amato. “When I talked to friends and family, no one would talk me out of it. Everyone said it was a really good idea and I should go for it, so I did.”
Amato took over in June, and recently had her official grand opening party earlier this month.
The tasting room was in great shape and no remodeling had to be done, so Amato had time to focus on learning the actual wine making process. All of the wines are made in-house. The grape juices come from California, but the fermentation, clarification, filtering, bottling, corking and labeling is done on island, right there at St. Croix Cellars.
Currently, more than a dozen different wines are on the St. Croix Cellars menu, both red and white, and even a port wine. Amato plans to keep the most popular staple wines, then change some others on a regular basis so that she can eventually start a wine club. You’ll find wines such as a Cabernet Franc, Blackbeard’s Blackberry, and a Pirate’s Pomegranate, as well as Tropical Fruit Vionier, with the lively aromas of sun ripe mangos and fresh pineapples, with notes of orange and grapefruit.
“Both the white and red have a pretty large palate because I like the idea that if somebody comes in, whether they like sweet or dry, we can find something for everyone,” Amato said.
Wines are sold in flights, by the glass, the bottle and the case. Since she is running St. Croix Cellars on her own, as well as maintaining her fulltime job at Captain Morgan, Amato simplified what was more of a lunch menu to more of a tapas menu, since she does all the cooking as well. Since it’s still the slow season, she intentionally wants it to be able to be run by one person for now.
“Right now, I’m just focusing on making some cool new wines and getting it on the menu,” Amato said. “It takes three months to make and I can only make two or three at a time. Hopefully for the season I will have a lot more supply once I start bottling one of the batches. My goal is to make 30 to 40 cases per month to start and see where that goes.”
Her plan is to eventually get St. Croix Cellars wines in grocery stores, convenience stores and local restaurants. In the meantime, she’s open to suggestions.
“I’m curious to hear what people say, what their palates are, and see how I can incorporate the island and some of the awesome flavors we have around here,” Amato said. “Because we are the only one here in the USVI, I want to give it more of a local vibe. I’m changing the logo to get a more islandy vibe and incorporate the culture.”
As she gets settled in and the busier season starts, Amato would like to hold events such as a sip and paint and pop-up chef nights. She’s also hoping to host some company holiday parties and eventually expand to St. Thomas.
St. Croix Cellars is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but hours will increase to five days during the busy season. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are requested for larger parties or events. For more information, call 734-757-8240, visit the stcroixcellars.com or the St. Croix Cellars Facebook page.