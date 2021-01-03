When it comes to more serious health issues, it can be difficult to find a specialist in the Virgin Islands. Either there isn’t one on island in the specialized field that you need, or so few of them that appointments can take weeks or even months. Dr. Ofer Sagiv, a visiting cardiologist and vascular specialist, seeks to ease that burden by offering services in the Virgin Islands, often bringing a team of specialists with him to his base at the Princesse Health Center on St. Croix.
Dr. Sagiv was born in Israel, though his family moved to New York when he was 11 years old. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania, receiving his Bachelor of Science in bioengineering, before entering a special international medicine program offered by Columbia University in conjunction with Ben Gurion University of the Negev-Medical School for International Health.
“That was actually what sparked my interest in working in different places in the world,” he said. “I spent three to four months working in Ethiopia while in medical school. They sort of put you where you were needed. For the first couple of months, they put me in a major city there and after a month and a half, they put us in a rural area. You show up as a medical student and set up a tent, and after a couple hours, hundreds of people are waiting to be seen. That’s where I really started thinking about doing things outside of the box.”
After finishing medical training at Columbia, Dr. Sagiv went to Albert Einstein College of Medicine and completed his residency in internal medicine, with a Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, an area with a diverse population and a diversity of different needs and cultures.
From 2012 to 2014, Dr. Sagiv served as Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of Connecticut and was appointed the director of vascular imaging. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiology, CT angiography, nuclear cardiology and echocardiography. He is also a registered physician in vascular interpretation and trained in interpretation of cardiac MRI. He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and a member of the Society of Vascular Ultrasound.
In 2015, Dr. Sagiv moved on to the underserved northwestern part of Connecticut to develop a vascular imaging program as a Yale University School of Medicine affiliate, a position he currently holds to date. He began to develop his practice, which consists of a 50/50 mix of cardiology and vascular medicine.
“Rather than surgery, I treat more conservatively,” he said. “They don’t necessarily need surgery. Most of these patients can be treated with medications. A lot of what I see, it’s not about fancy procedures. It’s really about simple lifestyle changes.”
Looking to explore other regions where he felt he could make more of a difference, he saw an ad for a cardiologist in Bermuda in a medical publication. Five years later, he is a visiting specialist for Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and now the U.S. Virgin Islands. On St. Croix, Dr. Sagiv is based at Dr. Prasad’s office in the Princesse Health Center, visiting every three to four weeks.
According to Dr. Sagiv, until recently, it was a challenge to be able to work as a visiting practitioner in the U.S. Virgin Islands. As a cardiologist, he would have been required to take an exam similar to a medical school exam, including areas of medicine such as gynecology that he has not practiced in 15 years. Since the beginning of last year, he said, that exam is no longer required. Doctors can use their stateside license to apply for a license in the Virgin Islands, making it much easier for specialists such as Dr. Sagiv to offer their expertise in the territory.
Not only does he bring his own expertise to the islands, he often brings other specialists with him as needed, such as a pulmonary specialist, a vascular surgeon, a neurologist and others.
“It can be very hard to find skilled people to do what we do, particularly vascular ultrasound,” he said. “The USVI is so underserved in cardiology and in vascular medicine. There are a lot of people with hypertension, smokers, and a lot of uncontrolled diabetes in the islands, which are some of the highest risk factors for developing cardiovascular disease. Those with cardiovascular disease are at much greater risk of heart attack or stroke. There are some great doctors here, but they can’t see the whole island. A cardiac patient having to wait four months to see a cardiologist is really not the best care.”
Dr. Sagiv started visiting St. Croix in February, but when the pandemic hit, he was forced to remain in the states until June. Since his return, he has seen an increase in patients and is looking to partner with a bigger institution and possibly have another specialist come on board so they can rotate and be able to offer services to more patients.
The pandemic health emergency actually makes it easier to also use telemedicine, according to Dr. Sagiv. Currently, pulmonologists and other specialists do not need to have a license in the Virgin Islands to practice telemedicine from the state they are in. Once the health crisis is over, however, a license will most likely be required.
COVID-19 has some effects on the heart and can cause heart disfunction. Dr. Sagiv urges patients to get the vaccine when it becomes available.
“Anybody with a heart problem, your risks of developing complications with the coronavirus is much higher than getting some sort of reaction to the vaccine,” he said. “I tell all my patients, ‘don’t even second guess yourself.’ I’m a big proponent of the vaccine. “
To make an appointment with Dr. Sagiv, call 340-718-7788 or email contact@avonmedicalwellness.com.