For many years, the charter yacht business has been Capt. Jan Robinson’s meal ticket — quite literally. Former charter captain and author of several cookbooks based on charter yacht recipes, Robinson, a resident of Water Island, was recently inducted into the Charter Yacht Brokers Association, Inc. International Hall of Fame.
Originally from New Zealand, Robinson headed off to England to start her career, where she worked for Icelandic Airlines as the company’s first female airline representative in London. “I think there were 300 guys and me,” she recalls.
Robinson moved to Olympic Airlines, which specialized in holidays in Greece, before becoming a senior sales and public relations representative for Iran Air, also based in London. As such, one of her fondest memories was attending the 2,500th year celebration of the Persian Empire in 1971.
It was while visiting South America that she accidentally ran a taxi off the road — and met her future husband, who was based in Richmond, Va. She eventually moved to the U.S., married in 1973 and ventured into real estate development in Charlotte, N.C. It was her husband’s dream to retire early and cruise around by boat, and by 1979, they did just that. However, for the vivacious Robinson, that lifestyle just wasn’t enough.
“It was boring for me,” she said. “My husband wanted to be out in the middle of nowhere working on the boat and I wanted to be in the marina with the cocktail flag up and having friends over. I’ve always loved to entertain, so I suggested chartering the boat, figuring people would pay for me to party.”
The charter business aboard their boat Vanity was very successful for 12 years. During that time, it became apparent to Robinson that cooking was limited by what you could actually buy in the Virgin Islands at that time as well as the confines of cooking on board in a small space. Simple recipes tended to get tired, with the same dishes cooked repeatedly.
“I went to the other charter boats and said ‘why don’t we pool our recipes and I’ll put them together and then we’ll have each other’s recipes and it would work better for us,’” she said.
She collected 680 recipes from 65 chefs and published her first cookbook, “Ship to Shore I,” in 1984. The book is now in its 17th printing and at least one sells on Amazon every day.
The popularity of the book prompted Robinson to continue her culinary journey. She has since published “Ship to Shore II;” “Sip to Shore” cocktail and hors d’oeuvre recipes; “Bahama Mama’s Cooking;” “Famous Virgin Islands Recipes;” “Sea to Shore,” featuring seafood; “Sweet to Shore,” for desserts; “Store to Shore” with full-day menus and shopping lists; and “Slim to Shore,” focusing on healthy eating. She has promoted her books on QVC, “Good Morning America” and “The Morning Show with Regis Philbin,” and was featured on the NBC special “The Cruise of the Vanity.”
As “The Gallery Gourmet,” Robinson authors a monthly column for “All at Sea,” “Yacht Essentials,” occasionally “Yachting Matters” and other international publications. Currently, Robinson is working on yet another book, “Ship Shape: 14 Days to More Energy and Vitality.”
Also in the early 1980s, Robinson started the first charter yacht culinary competition at the boat show at Yacht Haven Grande “to keep up the standard of the food on the yachts.” She has continued with the culinary competitions for the last 25 years in the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Antigua, Greece and Turkey.
When not sailing, Robinson divides her time between her homes on Water Island and North Carolina, where she is active in local culinary circles and does much of the research, recipe testing and writing for her cookbooks. She is an active member of the American Institute of Wine and Food and holds certificates from the Cordon Bleu Cooking School, the Ritz Cooking School, and the Culinary Institute of America.
The Charter Yacht Brokers Association, Inc. International Hall of Fame honor that Robinson received this month recognizes her years in the charter yacht industry.
“I was honored that they chose me this year and inducted me into the Hall of Fame,” she said. “I was told they choose somebody who has put a lot into the industry and has done a lot to promote the charter yacht industry, and I’ve done a lot of that over all of these years.”
For more information on the Ship to Shore cookbooks, visit www.shiptoshoreinc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.