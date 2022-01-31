Waypoints Yacht Charters has acquired CYOA Yacht Charters, a Virgin Islands charter company with nearly 40 years of operations, and will take over its Frenchtown, St. Thomas base, the company announced.
This latest acquisition follows Waypoints Yacht Charters’ recent opening of its British Virgin Islands base location in November 2021, located in Nanny Cay on Tortola. Earlier in 2021, the company also acquired Sailing Florida Charters & Sailing School, operating in St. Petersburg, Florida out of the Vinoy Marina. These locations joined the existing Waypoints Yacht Charters Annapolis base.
With the addition of a St. Thomas base, charter guests and yacht owners can enjoy easy access and direct flights from many U.S. cities, a central location for chartering throughout the U.S., British and Spanish Virgin Islands, with the modern conveniences and infrastructure of a U.S. territory.
Waypoints Yacht Charters has continued to expand in the charter industry by offering personalized boutique-level service. The yachts available for charter at each Waypoints Yacht Charters location are new-model, privately-owned sailing catamarans, sailing monohulls, power catamarans and powerboats.
Kirstie Palmer, president and partner at Waypoints Yacht Charters, took over in May 2021 and has overseen the company’s continued expansion.
“The convenience of the St. Thomas base makes it a perfect location for the unique charter experience Waypoints offers. We’re excited to expand our exceptional charters and the finest fleet in the Caribbean to a wider market,” said Palmer.
For yacht owners, Waypoints Yacht Charters offers the flexibility to place their yacht into charter management in the best cruising destinations, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Chesapeake Bay, the Florida Gulf Coast, and the British Virgin Islands.