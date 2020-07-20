The University of the Virgin Islands’ School of Business will host a webinar to assist U.S. Virgin Islands small businesses with their business strategy in collaboration with the U.S. Virgin Islands Small Business Development Center and Blacks on Wallstreet Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Oriented towards facilitating sustainability and resilience, the webinar will focus on uplifting small businesses that have been severely affected by the current global pandemic, many of whom have been forced to reimagine their business as they re-enter the economy.
“The voices of small business owners who are struggling in this time of the Coronavirus and the voices of small business owners who have been resilient during these times will be the key features of this webinar,” said Dr. Kendra Harris, dean of the School of Business.
The webinar will provide a forum for businesses to share best practices for surviving COVID-19’s economic impact. Representatives from the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs and the U.S. Virgin Islands Bureau of Internal Revenue will also participate on the webinar.
Both individuals and businesses are allowed to participate in the webinar. To register, click the link https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJclcuytpzkpE9zXtCop91Rc4ohxmmRdDcXg.