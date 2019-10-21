Real estate sales, by their very nature, are in a constant state of flux, however, real estate trends in the U.S. Virgin Islands have certainly seen some changes since hurricanes Irma and Maria just more than two years ago.
“It was a wild ride, and we moved through a lot of inventory,” said Honnie Edwards, owner/broker at Calabash Real Estate on St. Croix. Edwards has 30 years of experience in real estate on the island.
According to Edwards, directly after the storms, real estate sales came to an abrupt halt. Government offices remained closed, so all pending real estate closings remained in limbo for months. In addition, many that needed mortgage financing had to be reappraised to adjust for storm damage, and assessments had to be handled for off-island villa and vacation property owners.
Meanwhile, the challenge became finding rental housing for displaced residents as well as emergency workers. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Coast Guard and other relief organizations paid top dollar, more in line with hotel rates than long-term housing. Now that many of those contractors and relief workers are leaving, the prices remain relatively high, making it difficult for Virgin Islanders to find affordable housing.
“Rentals are scarce but are getting better, but they are mostly steep, so it’s hurting local people,” said Rosalee Gage, owner of the new Re/Max on St. Thomas. “People have to come back to reality on the prices of rentals. If we don’t work together to have fair rental housing, it will hurt locals and they’ll be leaving.”
The problem has compounded on St. Croix with the coming opening of the Limetree Bay Terminals oil refinery, bringing more workers to the island looking for housing.
“There’s a lot of discussion about the rental market and concerns about needs being met for locals and contractors,” said Edwards. “We don’t have enough housing and this makes it worse.”
As for residential property sales, since the storms in 2017, a lot of the damaged properties have been bought or have been rebuilt, and property values have gone up. According to Gage, although the number of available properties changes daily, there are currently approximately 136 active residential properties on St. John, with only a quarter of those under $1 million and the median price at $1.4 million. For St. Thomas and St. Croix, there are 260 residential properties listed in total. Out of the 160 on St. Croix, 85 are more than $500,000 and only 45 are under $300,000. The highest is $10 million. On St. Thomas, almost half are asking more than $1 million.
Despite the challenges, real estate brokers feel positive about the future.
“In all my decades in real estate, I’ve never seen the inventory so low,” said Edwards. “We need new housing, so it’s a great time to sell,” said Edwards. “We’ve got a really great product and I’m very hopeful. I’m seeing wonderful people coming to the island and I’m seeing native sons and daughters returning to be part of the recovery and a lot of retiring people. We hope to see that grow and grow.”
“It’s improving in the V.I. and I think we’re going to have a lot more coming on the market because many contractors are leaving and, hopefully, more EDCs will be coming,” said Gage. “In a way, having two hurricanes sort of put us on the map all over the world. So many baby boomers are ready to retire on a Caribbean island and they’re going to be looking at investing in vacation and retirement properties.”
