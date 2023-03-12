You don’t have to own a full-blown restaurant to serve good Caribbean food. Sometimes you can find the finest dishes in unexpected places. Let the new Whimmies Caribbean Cuisine food truck by Pit Stop Gas Station in Estate John on St. Croix be your next stop for authentic local dishes.
Whimmies is owned by Wendell Parris III, born and raised on St. Croix. After graduating from St. Croix Educational Complex in 2006, Parris started his career at 19 as a terminal operator for Hovensa oil refinery. When they closed their doors in 2012, Parris relocated to Tampa, Fla., to continue as an oil and gas terminal operator with Chevron Corporation, but he always toyed with the idea of moving back home to St. Croix. When Limetree Bay took over the refinery, they called him to do just that in 2019. Unfortunately, Limetree Bay also closed down, ending his employment in December 2021.
It was time for Parris to go into business for himself. He and two partners opened Nirvana Bar and Lounge, an upscale lounge in Christiansted, in May of 2022. The nightclub offers theme nights such as this Saturday’s upcoming Jungle Party as well as weekly events such as Wind Down Wednesday. They also host a number of private events and Christmas parties.
Looking for new opportunities, Parris recently decided to venture into the food business. He bought a 20-foot food truck, shipped it from Florida and opened for business as Whimmies Caribbean Cuisine on Feb. 25, featuring dishes by chef Shemika Nathaniel and her team. Nathaniel is well-known on St. Croix for her catering.
The name Whimmies is a play on Parris’ past. He grew up in Estate Whim, as did both his parents.
“The name pays homage to the neighborhood where I’m from. That’s where I grew up and that’s where both sides of my family are from, so it’s a neighborhood I’m close to. I just wanted to make a unique name and at the same time pay homage and respect to the neighborhood I grew up in.”
As for the menu, Parris offers a large selection of local cuisine.
“Most of the local food trucks don’t serve the local cuisine. It’s more like fast food,” he said. “I wanted to bring out that unique taste to the food industry. I wanted to dive into the food I love to eat and wanted to showcase more local cuisine in addition to what we already have here on the island.”
Although you can certainly order a hamburger, sandwiches, tacos and salads, you can also enjoy dishes such as pineapple-glazed shrimp, honey-glazed salmon, lobster, snapper, conch and more. They also offer specials daily.
“It’s been a lot of work, all hands on deck, but it’s been fun so far. The end goal for me is just to create generational wealth,” said Parris. “My vision is, if I start with the food trailer, it just might one day be a restaurant for my kids, and then maybe a franchise for their kids, my grandkids. That’s one of the driving forces that I have.”
Check out the day’s specials on the WHIMMIESSTX Facebook or Instagram page. Call 340-243-WHIM (9446) to order.