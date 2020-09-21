The nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) announces a second round of its Plow to Plate program in the U.S. Virgin Islands. WCK supports small- and medium-sized farms, fishers and food businesses to increase their production and maximize opportunity through the organization’s network. Grants of up to $20,000 are available for applicants to grow their businesses as well as their roles as sustainable contributors to their community’s food resilience.
In addition to funding, applicants will have access to business and technical training opportunities, exposure to WCK’s network of restaurants, hotels, suppliers and distributors, and access to human capital through WCK’s volunteer and agritourism program. Eligible businesses include land farming, hydroponics, aquaponics, beekeeping, livestock, commercial fishing enterprises and businesses that produce or distribute specialty foods such jams, sauces, flours, or others.
World Central Kitchen aims to strengthen the resilience of food systems across the Caribbean and to decrease the region’s long-standing dependence on food imports. The program originated in Puerto Rico in 2018 after Hurricanes Irma and María, and in early 2020, expanded its efforts to the USVI. To date, it has supported more than 120 projects in the food economy and awarded over $1.9 million in grants, in addition to providing thousands of learning and training hours and connecting hundreds of volunteers for community service with participating partners.
“World Central Kitchen is moving forward food production projects that otherwise would not have the capital to complete certain phases. Moreover, it is showing to all of us living on an Island that we should produce our own food in case of emergencies and to depend less on imported products,” said program participant María Teresa Juan, owner of Quesos Lucía.
Applications will be available until Oct. 15 at 11:59 p.m. Qualifying businesses interested in applying can access the application here: https://wck.org/apply-to-p2p.