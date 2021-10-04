Yacht Haven Grande on St. Thomas has been named the Towergate 2021 International Superyacht Marina of the Year by the Yacht Harbour Association. It’s the only marina in the world to take the top honors four times.
The Yacht Harbour Association is one of the oldest and most respected international yachting associations. They partner with Towergate Insurance to recognize the top marinas in the world. The independently audited and customer voted award follows Yacht Haven Grande’s status as the only Five Gold Star Anchor Platinum marina in North America as well as the Western Hemisphere.
“I am so proud of the Yacht Haven Grande team and what they have accomplished three years consecutively, along with other IGY family members across the globe,” said Executive President of Global Operations Kenny Jones. “They have shown they are the absolute best in the world and consistently deliver exceptional service to our superyacht owner, guests, captains and crew.”
Yacht Haven Grande is one of the busier charter destinations in the world, a dedicated superyacht marina capable of berthing yachts over 600 feet. The marina will also host the Caribbean Charter Yacht Show Dec. 9 through 12, the first superyacht centric charter show to be held outside the U.S. mainland.