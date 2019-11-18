ST. THOMAS — If the 2019 Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association Yacht Show held last week is any indication, the charter boat industry can look forward to a busy season this winter. With 74 boats gleaming and bobbing in the water and more than 130 brokers attending, the show had its best attendance yet.
The Yacht Show, held at Yacht Haven Grande, is an industry event where yacht brokers from the Caribbean, U.S. and Europe visit the charter yachts on show and meet the crews so they can make sound recommendations to meet the needs of their traveling customers. From traditional one-hulled sailing yachts such as the 140-foot flagship Columbia and the 114-foot schooner Eros, to multihulls, catamarans and large sailing power yachts, the show represented the best in boating in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Donna Romasco, owner of Charter Yacht Solutions, manages the calendars for 53 charter yachts. To her, yacht shows are an important part of doing business.
“It’s our time to meet our clients, the brokers, to thank them for their support and for brokers to get to see the boats and meet the crews,” she said.
Besides yacht viewings, participants were invited to attend a circumnavigation-themed yacht hop, a marine vendors expo, a culinary competition for yacht chefs, a crew seminar, a day charter conference and more. The show was awarded a Clean Regatta status by the Sailors for the Sea as a sustainable event, collaborating with Project Green Flag and Charter Yacht Broker Association to keep the show green.
Bobbi Fawcett of Regency Yacht Vacations in the British Virgin Islands came to St. Thomas not just to keep in touch with the Regency boats her company had in the show, but also to check out others that may meet the needs of clients that their fleet might not be able to accommodate. A crewmember herself for 12 years, Fawcett contends it’s the personality of the crew that matters most.
“It’s really all about the crews rather than the boat. What will people remember more, the boat or the people that they had such a good time with?” she said. “We’re the sales force for them, so we’re here to meet the crews, see what flexibility they have.”
Capt. Bill Pinkney on the Lady Dee adds that the show is also important to the island’s economy. In 1990, Pinkney completed a solo trip sailing the five southern horns in a “true circumnavigation.”
“The show gets people to understand more about the USVI and BVI,” he said. “It’s also revenue for boats and the islands, and brings money into the economy for other things like restaurants and boat repairs. It really adds to the visibility of the USVI. A lot of these people are not just brokers; they are also travel agents. You can have ads all you want, but it’s nothing like someone coming back, having experienced the Virgin Islands. In three years, the industry has grown and grown, and the show has seen a tremendous increase. Including two extremely iconic boats, Eros and Columbia, really puts the stamp on this. It’s a great sign that this show can attract vessels like that.”
According to V.I. Professional Charter Association Director Oriel Blake, the yacht show was first hosted by the organization in 2017, with 36 boats participating. In 2018, that increased to 55 vessels. This year, the number has grown to 74, with more than a 30% increase since hurricanes Irma and Maria.
“So many yachts realize that the U.S. Virgin Islands are an excellent base of charter operation with unspoiled anchorages easily flown into without a passport required for U.S. citizens, excellent provisioning and airfreight for yacht services, as well as fresh-off-the-press access to Puerto Rico and its neighboring islands,” said a message from the VIPCA board.
The board has worked with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol’s legal staff in Washington, D.C., and in August, received an official ruling that now makes it easier for VIPCA-member vessels to charter with guests between the USVI, Puerto Rico and the small islands off Puerto Rico, known as the Spanish Virgins, clarifying entrance and departure requirements specifically for member yachts.
