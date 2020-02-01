ST. CROIX — Business owner Sativa Philip is hoping to uplift the spirits of residents at her recently-opened boutique, The Dressing Room.
At just 23, Philip opened the clothing and accessories store late last year, with the aim of boosting the confidence of all who walk through her doors.
“I want them to feel like the best they have ever felt in their life,” Philip said. “I want them to look at themselves in the store and think, ‘Wow, I’m beautiful.’ ”
The store carries clothing, accessories and shoes catering to the fashionable woman — all at an affordable price, according to Philip. She also sells beauty products including an eye shadow palette she created.
A young entrepreneur who has honed her skills with various jobs, Philip is a testament to the adage “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”
She is the granddaughter of Andrew Thomas, proprietor of Thomas Bakery, which eventually grew to three locations on St. Croix — Frederiksted, Castle Coakley and King Street, Christiansted. Philip said she received business advice from members of her family, some of whom also started businesses of their own or took over operation of the bakeries. She told The Daily News that she realized she wanted to open her own business over the course of working odd jobs.
“I wanted to do my own thing,” she said, adding she “went full blast” into business ownership after working her last job in 2018.
Prior to opening the boutique — located above the Thomas Bakery location in Castle Coakley — Philip created a name for herself as a makeup artist, with one of her most recent jobs being the Miss St. Croix Festival pageant.
Philip invested the income she earned from her makeup artist jobs and sales of her eyeshadow palettes in renovations for the boutique. While located above the bakery, she said she decided it was the perfect space only after months of scouting other locations.
Philip said she also received financial assistance from her boyfriend and co-owner of the boutique, Nasheem Williams, to refurbish the space.
The renovations took about a year, and the store opened on Dec. 28 to overwhelming support, according to Phillip.
“I wasn’t expecting it. It was bigger than I thought. I was really surprised by the amount of people who came by — even just to say hello,” she said.
While managing the store has kept her busy, Philip said the makeup services have not stopped. Inside the store is a room reserved for makeup services.
Philip said that she was nervous at first, but that opening the store was “worth the stress” she dealt with in the process. “It was the best decision for me. It was hard financially at first. I felt as though I wouldn’t have the money to finish everything,” Philip said. “But everything is falling into place for me. All of the challenges I faced were worth it.”
