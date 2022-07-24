Young entrepreneur Prince Govia, 22, is making headway bringing both of his biggest dreams to light, as an R&B singer poised to come out with his first recordings and as a freelance photographer and cinematographer with his company Elevate Yourself Photography.
Born in St. Kitts, Govia moved to St. Thomas at age 2, and graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School in 2018. Trying to find his niche in the world, Govia turned to the two passions he had had since childhood, photography/cinematography and R&B music.
While his mom and other siblings were asleep, he and his dad would stay up late and watch old martial arts movies.
“I love the sounds and I loved the cinematography of it, even though the cameras they used weren’t as good as the ones we use today. It felt very inspiring to watch people doing martial arts. That’s what inspired me to do photography,” Govia said.
Govia got a job, but as soon as he bought his camera, he quit because he knew he wanted to pursue both music and photography, striving to open his own business and “move in my own time.”
“I always told my mom I wanted to be an entrepreneur,” he said. “I don’t want to say rich anymore. I’d rather say successful. I do want to be financially free and I’ve already achieved that a couple of months ago with my photography. That also stems from me as a child, being bullied a lot. I always said when I grow up, I’m going to be my own boss, run my own show. I’m going to own everything. I’m going to be a multi-millionaire. It stems from being looked down upon all the time, and also bullying myself.”
Govia spends his free time on YouTube, brushing up on techniques and sharpening his skills.
“I love photography, even when it’s raining. My camera has a microscopic mode, so I zoom in and it shows little specks of droplets and it’s beautiful,” he said. “But most importantly, I love cinematography. My favorite times to shoot is between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. because that’s when the sun casts a shadow on everything. That’s when cinematographers like the ones on Netflix do their shooting. It’s called the Golden Hour. The sunlight is beautiful. This is something I want to do for the rest of my life.”
As a freelancer who is in the process of applying for his LLC license, Govia shoots a variety of events such as weddings, commercials, birthday parties, fraternity shoots, lingerie shoots, music videos, drone photography, children’s shows and even some celebrity shots. He will often throw in a bit of cinematography for free, such as a video of people singing happy birthday or a child blowing out their birthday candles in slow motion.
“It’s about appreciating life and surprising people, making people feel good about themselves and loving what you do,” he said.
The new iPhone 13 has a cinematic mode that enables budding cinematographers to hone their crafts without having to invest a lot of upfront cash on equipment, according to Govia. The mode is the same as what they’ll get on a video camera, making it a convenient way to start out before buying an expensive camera.
“It’s literally like technology is just literally whooshing past our face for little to no cost. That’s really amazing for content creators so they don’t have to spend a lot of money. The most you’d have to buy is a laptop to edit videos. It makes it more affordable for somebody young. It’s a good way to start,” he said.
Govia’s other creative venue is R&B music. He has been working from his studio in his parents’ house and just bought his first two beats. He hopes to roll out his debut work in 2023. R&B is a genre of music Govia believes everyone can relate to.
“R&B is soft, it’s love, and love is the most powerful thing in the world, in my opinion,” he said. “R&B is beautiful and it changes the world. Even if you’re in the streets, a thug can feel love as well. Someone who has never been on the streets cannot feel what a thug has gone through, but a thug can listen to R&B music and feel inspired and feel love. Something about R&B music touches everyone in all aspects of life. Everyone can relate to feeling love at some time in their life. That’s the beauty of R&B and I’m ready to change the world with my music.”
For more information, visit the Elevate Yourself Photography Facebook page or call 340-473-2366.