It’s risky starting a business during a pandemic, but sometimes you have to take the chance and jump right in. That’s what licensed aesthetician Toyria “Tory” Mason did with the opening of her waxing and skin care business, Touched by Tory, on St. Croix. At the age of 23, Mason shows that youth and energy can be just as effective as age and experience when starting a business.
Although Mason was born in Atlanta, Ga., her family was from the Virgin Islands and they moved to St. Croix when she was 12. She returned to the states to finish her education at 17, but really wasn’t sure what she wanted to do with her life. That changed while working at a Red Lobster in 2018, where she met her best friend Sam, who was more “advanced” when it came to keeping up her personal appearance with things like waxing, nails and lashes. She talked Mason into getting a wax for the first time, and “it was really bad. It really hurt,” she said.
What caught her attention, though, and kept her going back, was the fact that the aesthetician was Black, and she had never seen a Black female aesthetician before. During her return visits, the aesthetician talked to Mason about her career choices and urged her to consider becoming an aesthetician herself. During the next six months Mason looked into what the job entailed and enrolled in the Paul Mitchell School’ aesthetics program that fall. During the nine-month program, she was required to accumulate 1,000 hours of study. She graduated in May of 2020.
“I was ecstatic. I loved my class, I loved my teachers and it was fun,” said Mason. “I recommend that to anybody that loves skin. Just go head and get your license, because you can do so much with it. I could work under a dermatologist if I want to, or I could work in a medical practice if I want to. I could do things like lip fillers with some ongoing education.”
Because she had no clients of her own in Atlanta, Mason decided to try her hand at opening her own waxing and body treatment business back on St. Croix, where she still had family and where there are few licensed aestheticians. She gave herself a seven-month trial period to see if she could get it off the ground.
“At this point in time, I’ve spent quite a few coins, so I think I’ll just have to stay until I get some of those coins back. So that seven-month trial went out the window,” she said.
Before she even bought her suitcase, Mason started getting the paperwork in order before the move. She arrived in May and officially opened Touched by Tory June 2 inside her uncle’s shop, 340 Culture, in Christiansted. She specializes in body waxing from head to toe, brows and lashes, intimate area body treatments, intimate bleaching and “anything skin care.” Her back treatment takes care of unwanted blemishes or breakouts, including cleansing, exfoliation with microdermabrasion if needed, extraction, detoxifying mask and repair serums for breakouts, perfect, she says, for skin challenges, seasonal skin changes, hormonal breakouts or a special occasion. She will add four exclusive facials to her services in October as well as lash extensions.
It’s been hard, Mason admitted, and there have been some challenges but she prevailed with the support of her parents and her older sister, the St. Croix singer Tia Mason.
“It’s hard because being such a young age, people tend to want to take advantage of you and you have trouble being taken seriously. It’s like being the underdog. You’re not seen as someone who’s been in the business for years, so have to say I can show you better than I can tell you,” said Mason. “Honestly, I feel if you’re a young entrepreneur, you really have to just take a leap of faith. Moving back to St. Croix was a leap of faith. I literally uprooted my whole life. I encourage anybody to do it, because at the end the day, you want to make your own money and you don’t want to answer to anyone but yourself. The thing I love about being an entrepreneur and having my own business is that it just opens so many more doors for you and opportunities and you meet so many new people.”
Call 470-489-6030, visit her on Facebook or visit www.touchedskinbytory.as.me for more information.