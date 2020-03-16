Anjali James has been making hot sauce since the age of 11, but it wasn’t until the age of 18 that she was allowed to apply for a business license and actually start selling Anji’s Flavaful Heat Hot Sauce. Almost two years later, her business is steadily burning.
James has lived on St. Thomas since the age of two and graduated from All Saints Cathedral School in 2018. A 19-year old sophomore at the University of the Virgin Islands studying marketing, she is already making a name for herself as a young island entrepreneur.
When James’ mother went off island for some surgery, neither James, 11 at the time, nor her father knew how to cook for themselves and her two young brothers, so James pitched in to help.
“I thought I was making a seasoning for some food,” she said. “I thought they were seasoning peppers but it turned out to be hot peppers and I used all of them. My mom was so mad that I used all of them when she came home, but then she came to really love it as a sauce and it was really good for the house.”
After a year off island during high school as she accompanied her mother who was finishing college, the two came back to St. Thomas. It was then that her mother convinced her to think about selling her sauce and gave her $200 to start. Anji’s Flavaful Heat Hot Sauce was officially born.
“I never had a job before. That was my first job,” she said. “So, I bought some cases of bottles. I made the labels and had them printed. At first, I didn’t have heat seals at the time, but if you’re going to be selling this to people, it’s got to be sealed. I thought ‘I’ll just put some black duct tape around it, it’ll look cute.’”
The determined young James headed out to construction sites and restaurants to give them her pitch, selling her spicy concoction one bottle at a time. Today, she makes both Scotch bonnet and habanero sauces, and purchases peppers in bulk to make approximately 20 cases of 24 each month.
At first, her age seemed to get in the way while conducting business.
“Some people try to take advantage of someone my age in business, but a good deal are impressed in general, because I started so young and stuck with it,” she said. “When they see you take things seriously, they take you seriously.”
Anji’s Flavaful Heat got a boost early on at the Made in the U.S. Virgin Islands pop-up store, hosted by the V.I. Economic Development Authority’s Enterprise Zone Commission and the Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ V.I. Council on the Arts. Most recently, James did a tasting at Moe’s Fresh Market on the waterfront and sold out.
James doesn’t plan to stop there. She is prepping to pitch her business idea for the 13D Entrepreneur Competition at UVI, hoping to win a prize that would allow her to open a dedicated space outside of the home with industrial blenders, refrigerators and a full kitchen. She hopes to expand her sales to St. Croix and beyond, as well as on the internet. She would also like to develop a line of wet and dry rub seasonings. She is now in the process of creating her first fruit-based hot sauce using starfruit.
James has spoken at elementary schools to encourage children to start a business of their very own someday.
“I tell them to just do it,” James said. “Your little hobby can be a business. In this tourism-based economy, anything locally made like this will sell, so take the risk now. I find a lot of black women finding their own way these days doing this and I love it.”
To order Anji’s Flavaful Heat Hot Sauce call 340-227-7666.
