TORTOLA— BVI airport employees, whose pay was slashed 25% during the early months of the pandemic, will be reimbursed by next month, according to British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew Fahie.
The 25% pay cut took effect from July 15, 2020, for three months.
Fahie, who also serves as Finance minister, said during a media briefing on Friday that he advised the BVI Airports Authority employees that employees will be reimbursed the 25% pay cut by May 30.
“BVIAA employees should begin receiving the monies in their upcoming paychecks,” he said. “By May 30, all the payments should be reimbursed.”
Fahie said that during the heightened period of COVID-19, the BVIAA had asked employees to take a 25% pay cut in order for the agency to continue to function. There was no significant economic activity being generated with the global tourism industry shutdown. At the time the BVI border was closed and traffic at the airport was significantly reduced.
“This was clearly a great sacrifice by the BVIAA employees and we are thankful to them for making this sacrifice,” Fahie said. “I am also pleased to report that two of the long outstanding increments due to the staff of the BVIAA will also be paid during the aforementioned period. As the country’s economy continues to grow, the people who made the sacrifice to get us where we are now, must be recognized in a timely manner, because we are in this together.”
In late December 2021, Fahie announced that the BVI Ports Authority employees — which is separate to the BVI Airports Authority — would receive a “one off” ex-grata payment from BVIPA. At the time, he said that all employees would also receive a one year increment that was approved by the BVIPA Board, upon successful completion of their performance appraisals, by the first quarter of 2022.