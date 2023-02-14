TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Education Minister Sharie deCastro, citing an increase in “extreme misconduct” at schools, announced a zero-tolerance policy on weapons and drugs in the territory’s schools.
DeCastro, during remarks in the House of Assembly, noted the increase in bad behavior at the secondary school level, leading to an emergency Parent Teacher Association meeting at Elmore Stoutt High School on Feb. 6 to address “issues of concern.”
“In fact, I can regrettably confirm that some of our students are threatening the lives of their peers, teachers, administrators, and security officers and are threatening to destroy school property,” deCastro told her colleagues in the assembly.“Additionally, our schools have found students in possession of marijuana and marijuana products as well as e-cigarettes and alcohol. Brass knuckles with knives attached are being confiscated from students far too frequently. Schools have also reported a significant issue with students bringing oversized splat-ball or pellet guns and using them to shoot at others after school.”
DeCastro appeared to indicate that a small population of students are causing the disruptions at schools. Last September, she said, she met with about 15 students and their parents regarding the students’ repeated misbehavior during the last school year. The school’s intervention plan and expectations were clearly outlined.
DeCastro told her colleagues that both students and parents were required to sign a behavior contract which outlined the school’s Code of Conduct and Discipline Policy. She added that while some of the students have earnestly tried to improve their behavior, the same is not true for others.
DeCastro said, however, that schools continue to grapple with a “significant number” of infractions.
The behaviors are being perpetuated by a very small percent of the overall student population, “however, 100% of the time of the schools’ administrators, teachers and security officers are consumed addressing these matters and critical instructional time is being repeatedly disrupted.”
DeCastro said “this cannot continue” and that the Ministry of Education stands squarely with schools in declaring “an absolute zero-tolerance approach with regard to the perpetuation of behaviors of extreme misconduct.”
“This means that students who are caught with drugs or drug paraphernalia, edibles, alcohol, knives or toy guns and students who engage in gang fights or threaten teachers or other staff will face the requisite consequences as this type of behavior cannot be allowed to continue,” she said.
According to deCastro, the Ministry of Education has also engaged the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force and requested increased patrols of schools and their surrounding areas and strategic assistance with investigations in matters of extreme infractions as necessary.
Assistance also has been sought via the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports to engage with youth, sports and other organizations in an effort to create additional opportunities for intervention and support for students who express a willingness to improve and receive the assistance needed.
“The Ministry remains committed to the aforementioned and will do everything possible to reach every single child that is within our remit,” deCastrosaid. “However, the unfortunate circumstances that have arisen also makes it evident that it is also critical for us to collectively as a territory take this zero tolerance stance at this time.?”
She urged parents to talk with their children “about the potential implications of engaging in misbehavior and we also encourage the community to assist us in this regard.”
“The vast majority of this territory’s students are conscientious young people, who are driven by their aspirations and crave a safe and innovative school setting that prepares them for the future they have imagined for themselves,” she said. “The Ministry of Education, Youth Affairs and Sports is dedicated to ensuring that they receive exactly that.”