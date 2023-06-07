TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands fashion designer Kristin Frazer will mix culture and fashion as part of a series of exhibitions planned throughout the year.
The exhibitions, part of her anniversary celebration of Trèfle brand, kicked off at the Old Government House Museum late last month.
“The exhibition was a concept that came to mind in 2022 along with the hashtag #roadtothe15th. I knew that the brand had to be highlighted in various ways and one of the most important things that I could do was to showcase the journey through my eyes by way of an exhibition of culture, heritage, recycling and design,” Frazer recently told The Daily News. “The visuals each had to tell a story and all pieces had to be hand-made to perfection.”
According to Frazer, the overall aim was to capture the essence of BVI culture “while infusing my 14-year journey as a designer and show the evolution of Trèfle,” design house.
The exhibition includes dresses and accessories designed from fabric that includes recycled canvas materials, netting, ornaments, scraps of Trèfle printed fabric used over the years, and hang tags used by customers who purchased Trèfle designs among others.
“These items all helped to create costume wearable items and were displayed throughout the gardens of the Old Government House Museum,” she said of the first exhibit. “All the exhibition pieces will be donated to the Lower Estate Sugar Works Museum. The aim is to start conversations about the importance of continuing tradition, culture, and creativity.”
Her next event, slated for July 9, is “The Runway,” a one hour, 60-piece presentation highlighting the evolution of the Trèfle brand. Two shows will be held that day — in the afternoon and at night. That will be followed on Aug. 26 with an accessories show.
Reflecting on her development, Frazer said the Trèfle brand was launched in 2008 with swimwear as the sole focus. Resort wear was launched in 2012 to complement the swimwear, then men’s wear accessories a home line and an active line have been added to the portfolio.
“The development of the brand has come from capitulating myself into different areas of the world through fashion shows, seminars, networking events, seminars and other vents, so that was the original aim of the brand — to grow, grow with it and grow in different areas and spread the BVI name as well,” she said. “That’s why I’m most happy to be going into my 15th year with these different outlets I have and I’ve created for people to enjoy.”
Frazer’s designs have been featured in fashion shows across the Caribbean, and in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, London and Portugal. She was chosen to work with the phone accessory company, Otter Box, for four years and produced three phone cases over the period.
“I’m the first and only Caribbean designer to work with them through a licensing agreement and a partnership in that way,” she said.
This month, Frazer will participate in the Caribbean Posh on St. Thomas. The June three-day event from June 16-19 will feature Caribbean women designers.