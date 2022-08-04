TORTOLA —East End-Long Look August Festival activities were cut from this year’s line-up, but no one could tell the difference Wednesday.
British Virgin Islands residents got what they’re accustomed to — going from one fete to a street tramp as all roads led from the Bernard Nibbs Festiville’s Reggae Night, featuring Steel Pulse, to the East End Rise ‘n’ Shine Street Tramp from the Youth Empowerment Center in Fat Hogs Bay, to Long Bay Beach, Beef Island.
The East End Rise ‘n’ Shine Street Tramp was made popular by the late Nicholas “Nick” Friday, who annually led revelers through Tortola’s eastern end, and made the event one to look forward to. Friday died Oct. 4, 2005 following complications from diabetes.
Diana Ferrol and her friends were among those who rocked and sang along to the pulsating rhythms of Steel Pulse at the Bernard Nibbs Festiville in Road Town, then headed east for the annual street tramp pilgrimage.
Steel Pulse, led by founding member and lead vocalist David Hines, took the stage just after midnight.
Hinds, 66, belied his age as he and his London-based band, put on a spirited show, leading the throngs that attended the show through a series of the band’s classics. The group, in 1986, won a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album, making them the only non-Jamaican artists to win in that category.
Wednesday morning, under a kaleidoscope of flashing lights, Hinds opened with “Blues Dance Raid” and engaged the packed crowd with such hits as “Chant a Psalm,” “Your House” and “Body Guard” and dropped in “Death to black and white oppressors” from their new album, before closing that show with “Stepping out.” The ever gracious musician also took time to thank BVI native Kamau George “who played the saxophone with me” to thunderous applause.
“Steel Pulse was good. It was nice and clean and it was a grown folks vibe,” Ferrol told The Daily News. “The older folks would have been more in tune with the music being played, but it was a really nice show. I sang along with the songs that I knew and danced. They really had the crowd rocking and grooving.”
From the show, Ferrol and her friends headed to the East End, but she wasn’t too thrilled, thinking back to Friday.
“I used to go when Daddy Friday was alive—that’s what you called a tramp. Those days were the good old days,” she said.
The street tramp was led by St. Thomas KArnage Band with the OMG Band also playing as a long line blocked the southern route to get to the Terrence Lettsome Airport, as traffic was diverted over the Ridge Road.
Hoards of revelers danced across the bridge. At some point some brave souls jumped from the bridge into the waters below to cool off. It was a different form of “wet fete” as others were cooled off with water and form sprayed from trucks with large hoses.
Theresa Williams didn’t attend the Steel Pulse show, but said she never missed the East End Rise ‘n’ Shine Street Tramp.
“I never missed Daddy Friday my dear, that was the jam,” she said. “East End used to have the best event. Everybody saved up their energy and time to go to the East End. “
This year, she said, the crowd came out in masse with people packed against each other as they danced through the streets.
“I loved the crowd because it was nice to have the crowd after such a long absence,” she said.
No activities are planned tonight, but come Friday, the celebration will shift to the Carrot Bay Cultural Fiesta to close out the August Festival. Activities in Carrot Bay get underway from 8 a.m. with a “Market Day.” Local drinks, pastries and food will be on sale throughout the day leading into games including the Tug-o-War between married men vs single men and donkey races among other traditional activities.