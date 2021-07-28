The British Virgin Islands’ Ministry of Health and Social Development announced it received an additional 3,040 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday from the United Kingdom.
Health Minister Carvin Malone, who was on hand to receive the vaccines, said that a drive-thru mass vaccination is ongoing daily until Saturday.
Malone, in a news release, said he was pleased with the U.K.’s commitment to ensure the BVI receives the vaccines to vaccinate the entire adult population.
“This is important to us because our population has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has claimed the lives of many of our loved ones and friends,” he said.
To date, the death toll is at 25 with all but one death occurring since July 8 after the territory saw confirmed cases skyrocket, mostly among unvaccinated residents. During a nine-day period three siblings under age 50 died from the virus, and six people died within a 48-hour span this month.
Malone said his office will continue to encourage vaccination “until herd immunity and beyond is achieved to keep the people safe.”
“It is critical that we send a message that vaccination is the key way in which we are going to get our citizens safely through this pandemic. So, we urge everyone to continue to vaccinate,” Malone said.
According to the Health minister, 11,266 persons are fully vaccinated and 5,064 are partially vaccinated or have had one dose.
“We are grateful for those numbers, but we must not stop here. We must continue to send the message that if we are going to be safe, we need to take the opportunity that has been afforded to us with this vaccine,” Malone said .
The Operation Protect Each Other mass vaccination drive-thru will continue daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday on Festival Grounds in Tortola.
Individuals are encouraged to “present a government ID and wear short sleeves tops, walk in or carpool to receive their vaccine.”
Individuals who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 are advised to wait 28 days from after a positive test result before getting vaccinated, Malone said.