The British Virgin Islands government has approved the purchase of Toad Hall Estate — 5.5 acres of real estate within The Greater Baths National Park on Virgin Gorda.
The purchase, according to BVI officials, aims to boost the territory’s tourism product, as well as preserve ecological, historical and cultural aspects of the park.
Namely, the purchase ensures that Toad Hall Estate, a luxury vacation villa that sustained damage in the 2017 hurricanes, will be rebuilt and offer guests an exclusive entrance to The Baths National Park, as well as authentic cultural and historical experiences, and a platform for local artisans, entertainers and craftsmen to showcase their craft, according to a BVI statement.
The acquisition also allows the National Parks Trust of the Virgin Islands to construct its headquarters, which includes a visitor interpretation and environmental education center that will have a gift shop and a rooftop restaurant with panoramic views of the outer islands, the statement continued.
“Toad Hall will also be a unique rental space where social and special events can be held in the visitor’s center, the rooftop restaurant, and lawn or luxury villa,” said Minister of Natural Resources, Labor and Immigration, Vincent Wheatley, in the statement.
“This project is estimated to create a minimum of 20 jobs in a variety of fields. It is a significant investment by the government for the people and will enhance the visitor experience at the baths,” he added.
Toad Hall will be the only villa rental, luxury or otherwise, within a National Park and Protected Area. This increases the value of the property economically and historically, according to the statement.
The curated authentic cultural experiences at Toad Hall will enhance the quality of experiences offered to guests, thus increasing the quantity of spending and improving tourism numbers, the statement continued.
Director of the National Parks Trust, Dr. Cassander Titley-O’Neal, expressed gratitude on behalf of the National Parks Trust of the Virgin Islands.
“The National Parks Trust of the Virgin Islands is delighted to add Toad Hall Estate to The Greater Baths Park family,” he said. “This addition ensures that the ecological, historical and cultural aspects are maintained, and in time, will surely enhance the territory’s overall tourism product.”
