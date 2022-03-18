TORTOLA— A candlelight vigil against gun violence is planned for Saturday at Queen Elizabeth Park II in Road Town.
The “Voices Against Gun Violence” event will kick off at 5 p.m. and is being hosted by the Justice for Jaimez Committee and supporters.
According to organizers, the event has four primary objectives: Raise community awareness on the subject; demand justice for victims of gun violence; demand legislative reform and celebrate the birth date of Jaimez Stoutt, 31, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and was gunned down inside Crystal’s Nightclub in Free Bottom, in late December.
Stoutt would have celebrated his 32nd birthday on March 21.
According to organizers, about 29 persons fell victim to gun violence in the British Virgin Islands between 2017 and 2022.
“Too many of our young men have been senselessly gunned down, leaving grieving families and fatherless children. It is time we demand change,” Stoutt’s mother Joycelyn Leonard-Walters said in a statement, noting that the event is open to all interested persons, especially family and friends of victims of gun violence.
She has been using her social media page to share the impact of her son’s death with others.
“We’re hoping that there will be reform for some of these laws, especially mandatory DNA tests of suspects,” Walters-Leonard told The Daily News.
Participants will include members of the clergy, elected officials, the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force, Rotary Club’s Peace Building Program and MALE or Mentoring Anointed Leaders Everywhere, with impact statements from family members and mothers of victims.
Leonard-Walters indicated that in addition to reforming laws she hopes there will be avenues for youth so that they don’t turn to crime.
“We want to bring awareness on the impact of gun violence and that government and churches would see the need to revive youth programs,” she said.