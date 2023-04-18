TORTOLA — A British Virgin Islands Immigration officer is facing charges in connection with human smuggling following an investigation, according to local police.
Naima Grante, 35, of Old Plantation, was charged with three counts of breach of trust in a public office, and is currently in police custody, according to a statement released Tuesday.
The charges against him resulted from a ongoing joint investigations by BVI police, the Department of Immigration and His Majesty’s Customs.
Three men, described as Dominican Republic natives, and who were part of the investigation, have been detained by the Immigration Office. No other details, including the names of those detainees, were released.
In the statement, Police Commissioner Mark Collins applauded the ongoing efforts of investigators and commended the cross-agency cooperation that aided in the result.
Police urge individuals who have witnessed or have knowledge of any suspicious activity that can help in inquiries into human smuggling through the territory to call the anonymous Crime Tips line 284-800-8477.