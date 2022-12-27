TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands lawmakers passed a $413 million operating budget for fiscal year 2023.
The initial budget proposal of $399 million was raised following a series of Standing Finance Committee meetings where government departments and statutory boards made their proposals. Lawmakers passed the $412,971,110 budget in the House of Assembly after two days of deliberations that ended Dec. 21 with the breakdown as follows:
• $340,872,400 — Recurrent expenditure
• $49,428,600 — Capital expenditure
• $7,148,810 — Contribution to various statutory funds
• $15,521,300 — Repayment of debt principal
The budget was the first for Premier Natalio Wheatley, who was appointed as the fourth BVI premier on May 5. It followed the arrest of and subsequent no-confidence vote against former Premier Andrew Fahie in Miami on charges of conspiring to import cocaine into the United States and money laundering. Wheatley, who also serves as Finance minister, forwarded the budget to Gov. John Rankin for his approval.
“With the passage of the 2023 budget estimates, the government of the Virgin Islands is now positioned to move forward with its public programs and key infrastructure projects,” House of Assembly Public Relations Officer Linton Leonard said in a statement. “Premier Wheatley emphasized that his government is taking steps to ensure that the BVI meets its requirements outlined in his budget speech under the theme ‘Resilience, Revenue, Reform, and Recovery: The Virgin Islands in Transition’ by the end of the 2023 financial year.”