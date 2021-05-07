TORTOLA — Travelers who can demonstrate they are fully vaccinated will only have to be quarantined for a day or two when visiting the British Virgin Islands.
BVI officials announced the decision to modify the border entry requirements beginning May 15.
Health Minister Carvin Malone said officials agreed to make the changes to the existing border requirements, which initially had required travelers to be quarantined for up to 14 days.
Malone said that effective May 15, fully vaccinated travellers entering the territory will be required to provide evidence of having been vacinated and have two PCR tests, the first within five days of travel and the second upon arrival.
“Fully vaccinated persons will be quarantined until a negative test result is received” from the BVI Health Services Authority, Malone said.
“In other words, if the test administered on arrival returns a negative result, the fully vaccinated traveler will be immediately released from quarantine — unless they have been in close contact with a positive case,” Malone said.
A person is deemed to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after receiving both doses of an approved two-dose vaccine, such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna, and single-dose vaccines like Johnson & Johnson, according to Malone.
BVI officials also announced that vaccinated individuals who have been in the territory for more than 14 consecutive days and travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Maarten or Puerto Rico for a period not longer than 24 hours, are exempt from quarantine and the COVID-19 test upon re-entry.
“However, day-trippers to these neighboring jurisdictions would be required to take a PCR test seven days after returning to the territory,” Malone said.
More than 10,000 BVI residents — out of a 17,000 goal for herd immunity — have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and guidelines to include mask wearing, physical distancing remain in effect.
“I emphasize that vaccination is the best defense against the risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms and death,” Malone said, adding officials have made significant investments to safeguard residents and urged them to do their part.
“As we take further steps towards revitalizing the economy, restoring livelihoods that have been severely impacted by the pandemic and regaining a sense of normalcy in our beloved territory, I urge everyone to take personal responsibility for your health and perform your civic duty for the safety of your family, friends, coworkers, customers, and community,” Malone said.
To date, the BVI has had 216 COVID-19 cases, 24 of which are active and were caught during entry screenings between one and 14 days. All 24 cases are asymptomatic, officials said.