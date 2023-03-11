TORTOLA—British Virgin Islands police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the Feb. 6 homicide of Yan Edwards.
Rowan Arlington Pickering, 60, and Miriam Kimberley May, 34, both of Long Look, were charged with one count of perverting the course of justice, according to BVI police statement.
May was also charged with giving false information to the police, during its investigation.
Bail were allowed to post $5,000 bail, and are scheduled to appear before the Magistrate’s Court on April 20.
The police investigation revealed that Edwards, 42, of Long Look was seated outside a business establishment in Parham Town when shots rang out.
Edwards was fatally wounded and pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured. A funderal service was held last weekend for Edwards.
The investigation is ongoing and BVI police’s Major Investigation Team is appealing for witnesses to Edwards’ killing. Persons with information can contact Crime stoppers anonymously at 284-800-8477 or BVI police directly at 284-368-9345.