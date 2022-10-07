TORTOLA — Ministry of Education officials, citing “health concerns” ordered students of the Alexandrina Maduro Primary School into virtual classes until further notice.
In a news release Thursday, Education officials said that a number of students were absent from in-person classes on Monday after they reported “feeling unwell.”
“Out of great concern, the Ministry officials immediately contacted the Ministry of Health to assess the situation,” according to the statement.
Health officials, in turn, “recommended the immediate closure of the school to remedy the identified issues.”
According to the statement, those issues were outlined in a report from the Health to Education officials, but it was not released publicly.
The statement did not elaborate on what led to Education officials’ consultation with Health counterparts, and noted only that “as more information becomes available, all stakeholders will be informed.”
As of Friday, no further details were available and the Ministry of Education said it would work to ensure that “this period of online learning is not prolonged.”
Students have been on and off online classes since the 2020 pandemic.
“We recognize that this change will create some inconvenience,” the statement said, while urging parents to try to accommodate students at home. “However, we must ensure that the health and safety of our students and teachers are paramount. The Ministry of Education regrets any inconvenience caused and will continue to work in the best interest of the health and safety of our students and teachers.”