The British Virgin Islands government announced Friday night that it received more than 10,000 pieces of protective gear including medical masks, gowns, gloves, glasses and thermometers from the Bank of Asia to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was among several made via news releases throughout the day, reminding residents of the mandatory Curfew Order announced earlier in the week by BVI Premier Andrew Fahie.
The BVI government alerted residents of today’s deadline to refill prescriptions early, a temporary halt to water and sewage charges, and released the names and phone numbers of Cabinet members so they can be reached during the shutdown that went into effect at 8 p.m. Friday and end at 6 a.m. on Thursday. The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force and Ministry of Health & Social Development jointly released a “Zero Tolerance” flyer — featuring a depiction of handcuffs — about the mandatory curfew.
The mandatory curfew was first announced Wednesday by Fahie after the territory’s first two coronavirus cases were confirmed. The individuals have been identified as two males, ages 56 and 32, who traveled to Europe and New York, respectively, before returning to the BVI.
In Friday night’s news release, the BVI government said Bank of Asia chairman Carson Wen made the donation of the protective gear on behalf of the bank.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is now a global crisis. Medical supplies have become very difficult to source as the export has been banned by many countries facing the spread of COVID-19 domestically,” Wen said in the prepared statement. “Bank of Asia has worked hard to find these materials of donation. The first shipment of masks has arrived in the BVI and the remainder will follow in coordination with the government of the Virgin Islands.”
Carvin Malone, minister of Health and Social Development, thanked the bank for the donation of the protective equipment.
He called on residents to adhere to protocols and practice safety procedures his agency has shared to help limit the spread of the deadly virus. “We advise you to wipe surfaces, wash your hands, use hand sanitizers, avoid touching your face, cough in your folded elbow and if you use disposable napkins you have to apply the one-use theory — throw out and use another,” Malone said. “We also advised that if you showed any symptoms during this period that you self-quarantine.”
According to the news release, the epidemiological summary reports indicate that in the British Virgin Islands, 36 individuals have been tested for the virus, of which 25 results have been returned as negative. In addition to the two men who have been confirmed positive, “nine persons are currently under investigation.”
“A total of 107 persons remain under self-quarantine at their homes,” Malone said.
Bank of Asia, headquartered in Tortola, is a digital global cross-border bank, addressing the growing financial needs of international companies, their owners and multinational conglomerates. It was awarded the first banking licence in more than two decades by the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission in March 2017.
Fahie, in an earlier statement Friday, said that the BVI curfew was “issued in an effort to control, suppress or prevent the spread of COVID-19.” It is mandatory for residents, with the exception of essential workers.
As a result, changes and updates for services in the BVI area are as follows:
Deadline to fill prescriptions
Residents accustomed to filling prescriptions at the Orlando Smith Hospital will be able to do so from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Drop off is at the hospital’s lobby. The service will be discontinued until further notice after today. Pick-up will be by appointment only.
Water updates
BVI will suspend surcharges from the Water and Sewerage Department for water to residences for a period of 30 days — dating back to March 19. The department also is offering water delivery to customers in areas affected by interruptions in the water distribution network.
Curfew passes
Individuals deemed as essential workers under the Curfew Order can apply for curfew passes to the Ministry of Health and Social Development by emailing ministryofhealth@gov.vg. The requests should identify the category or the industry of exemption, the name of the agency and/or business, the time expected to be out, the names of persons requiring the pass and a contact number to collect upon completion. Call 284-468-9770.
Essential workers
Individuals defined as essential workers in the curfew order are exempted from the curfew while on duty. The essential services list includes officers of private security service providers, customs and immigration officers, public and private sector waste management services, fuel distribution and delivery services, public and private sector social care providers, courts (senior magistrate and coroner), mortuary services, humanitarian support groups, emergency call handlers, freight, courier and cargo distribution, apostille and related statutory services, laundry services, media and broadcast providers, farming, agriculture, fisheries and veterinary service, transportation services, supermarkets and restaurants, health and emergency operations center workers.
For more information on ways to reduce risk of COVID-19, visit www.bvi.gov.vg/covid-19.
