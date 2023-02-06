TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday, marking the territory’s first homicide of the year.
The name and age of the individual was not released, but BVI police spokesperson Diane Drayton confirmed he had been fatally wounded around 6 p.m. near Moose’s in Paharam Town on Tortola’s East End.
Monday’s killing was the fifth homicide to occur since Aug 5 on the East End.
Jason Potter Jr., 22, was gunned down in Greenland on Aug 5. On October 21, Kadeem Frett, 28, and Kawa Cornwall, 38, were gunned down inside Wayside Inn and Bar in Vantepool Estate. Then on Dec 13, Kadeem Jiminez, 31, was gunned down in a brazen afternoon shooting.
The BVI recorded a total of seven homicides last year, four of which also occurred on the island’s East End.