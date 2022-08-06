TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands recorded is fourth homicide of the year, after a man, no age given, was gunned down late Thursday night in Greenland.
“Police can confirm that one male is dead following a shooting incident in Greenland. Further details will be provided as they become available,”Police Press Officer Diane Drayton said in a brief statement issued early Friday morning.
The victim was identified as Jason Potter Jr., 22, of Greenland.
In a subsequent statement later Friday, Drayton said officers of the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Major Crime Team, are piecing together the circumstances that led to the fatal wounding of Potter near the Greenland Cricket Field.
According to Drayton officers of the Armed Response Team and the East End Division arrived at the scene just before 11 p.m. and the victim, later identified as Potter, on the ground and unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.
Potter is the fourth homicide this year with all victims ranging in ages 22 to 35 years.
Drayton urged witnesses in Thursday night’s homicide or with information on any illegal firearms to call 284-368-9339.
Police meanwhile said that an arrest was made in a recent shooting that left a female bystander injured.
“This latest homicide followed the laying of charges against a male in a separate shooting incident outside a Long Bush bar over the weekend,” Drayton said in the statement. “In this incident, Reaquan Garraway, 18, of Mount Healthy was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, carrying a firearm without a license and unlawful possession of explosives in relations to a shooting incident in Long Bush last Saturday morning that left at least one, a female bystander, with injuries.”
Commissioner of Police Mark Collin is asking for the public’s help in identifying those who are in possession of firearms in order to prevent any more deaths.
“We are making headway in charging those who are shooting or in possession of guns but this, unfortunately, is not always in time to prevent injury or the loss of life,” Collins said in the statement. “We need the public’s assistance in identifying persons who are keeping or carrying these deadly weapons. The next life saved could be yours or a loved one close to you.”