TORTOLA — Cindy Rosan said she was at a loss for words as news circulated Thursday afternoon that BVI Premier Andrew Fahie and another top government official were arrested in Miami in a sting operation by U.S. drug enforcement officials on suspicion of money laundering and conspiracy to import cocaine.
Fahie and BVI Ports Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard were arrested Thursday morning moments before they were set to board a plane in Miami to return home. They were in the U.S. to attend the annual Sea Trade conference. According to officials, the two met with individuals they assumed to be Mexican drug cartel representatives, who were in reality, an informant and an undercover agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
BVI Gov. John Rankin said he was notified of their arrests by the British government in a statement to local residents released Thursday afternoon.
“I’m really disappointed. I’m really hurt as a Virgin Islander. I really hope that there is some kind of mistake,” Rosan told The Daily News. “I talk about what I’ve seen in government for years and I’ve been beaten down. This is just really hard for me as a Virgin Islander.”
Maynard’s son, Kadeem, also was arrested and according to a 15-page affidavit, told the DEA confidential source that he personally had been in the drug trafficking trade for 20 years. Maynard, the affidavit states, told the DEA confidential source of Fahie as it relates to illegal schemes that “I know the man, if he sees an opportunity, he will take it.”
The CS noted that Maynard added: “You see with my Premier, he’s a little crook sometimes …he’s not always straight.”
As to herself, the CS said in the affidavit Maynard admitted “if you come to me and I don’t want to do it, I say ‘hey, I’m not interested ... or if I’m interested, I will say I’m interested.”
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss issued a statement from London, also noting her shock.
“I am appalled by these serious allegations. This arrest demonstrates the importance of the recently concluded Commission of Inquiry,” she said in the prepared statement. “I have spoken to the governor of the BVI and he will be holding an emergency meeting of the territory’s Cabinet later today. He will set out next steps tomorrow (Friday), including urgent publication of the Inquiry’s report.
In announcing Fahie’s arrest, however, Rankin said that the charges had no connection to the Inquiry, initially commissioned in January 2019 by his predecessor, but that given Fahie’s arrest he would soon release it publicly.
“The remit of the Commission of Inquiry focused on governance and corruption, and was not a criminal investigation into the illegal drug trade,” Rankin said in his statement of the report received earlier this month. “To avoid unnecessary speculation, I intend to move ahead urgently on publication of the Inquiry Report so the people of the BVI can see it contents and its recommendations in the areas it address.”
Marlon Penn, the Opposition Leader and Eight District Representative, had cautious words on Thursday about Fahie’s arrest.
“In the absence of full details, everyone is in shock right now so everybody’s waiting for the details coming out of this, but for now, I can’t give further comments,” he said when reached for comment. “I have to be updated on this first.”
Radio talk show host Sam Henry described the news as “unfortunate.”
“Based on the news reports that I’m receiving, that the premier of the Virgin Islands would find himself on the other side of the law, my only hope and desire, is that the information is misleading and false,” Henry said. “I’m in a state of shock.”
BVI resident Kenneth Pickering said “people get locked up every day and it isn’t a shock when that happens.”
“But it’s disbelief that our premier sat down and had a conversation,” he added. “I can’t see that. That’s not filtering through.”
In one instance, the affidavit states, the confidential source said he offered to help fund Fahie’s re-election campaign, “and asked that Fahie allow the CS to have a hand in choosing Fahie’s eventual successor (to ensure the continuity of their drug operations).”
“I’m sure it’s very hard for the territory,” Rosan said of outside perception about the BVI. “It brings to reality in the international community, things that we have been bombarded with for a while in terms of our destination and financial services,” Rosan said. “For the head of our territory to be arrested, I’m just lost for words. I’m heart broken and I’m very disappointed in us right now. It’s nothing to rejoice about. This is not where I want to see our territory.”
Rankin is expected to hold a press conference today.